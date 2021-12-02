Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.650-$5.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.500 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.62.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $121.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $81.85 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.25%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

