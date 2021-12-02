Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE FSS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,941. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Signal stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.