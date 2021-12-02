FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,683,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

FedEx stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,130. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.91 and a 200 day moving average of $267.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

