Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FENC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $101.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,951,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

