Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.24.

FRRVY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,312. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

