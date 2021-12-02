Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.15 and last traded at $59.85. Approximately 283,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 314,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52.

