Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,631 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.15% of Jack in the Box worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 19.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $80.90 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.38.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

