Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

