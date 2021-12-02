Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,899 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Wolfe Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

NYSE:LUV opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -851.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

