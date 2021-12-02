Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.41. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.