Financial Consulate Inc. Has $22.92 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 8.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $22,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 638,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $108.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

