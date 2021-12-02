Financial Consulate Inc. Has $456,000 Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

SCHO opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $51.43.

