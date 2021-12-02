Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.75.

ILMN opened at $354.68 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.30 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.43 and a 200-day moving average of $439.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $139,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.