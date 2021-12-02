Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 192 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $265.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.27. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

