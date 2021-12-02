Financial Contrast: 36Kr (KRKR) versus Its Peers

36Kr (NASDAQ: KRKR) is one of 220 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare 36Kr to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -50.40% -47.50% -32.35% 36Kr Competitors -0.93% -78.15% 1.84%

36Kr has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr’s competitors have a beta of 2.95, indicating that their average stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 36Kr and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $59.27 million -$42.95 million -2.01 36Kr Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 66.72

36Kr’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 36Kr and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 36Kr Competitors 1201 6034 11266 322 2.57

36Kr currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 344.44%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 43.09%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

36Kr competitors beat 36Kr on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

