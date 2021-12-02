Financial Contrast: VirnetX (VHC) and Its Rivals

VirnetX (NYSE: VHC) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Patent owners & lessors” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare VirnetX to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get VirnetX alerts:

VirnetX has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirnetX’s competitors have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VirnetX and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VirnetX $302.64 million $280.43 million -4.81 VirnetX Competitors $327.64 million $21.07 million 18.97

VirnetX’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than VirnetX. VirnetX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VirnetX and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A VirnetX Competitors 68 376 826 16 2.61

As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies have a potential upside of 46.74%. Given VirnetX’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VirnetX has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares VirnetX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirnetX -101,869.99% -20.04% -18.86% VirnetX Competitors -6,804.63% 0.42% -2.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of VirnetX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of VirnetX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VirnetX competitors beat VirnetX on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology. The company was founded in August 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Zephyr Cove, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.