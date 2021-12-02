Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $888.87

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 888.87 ($11.61) and traded as high as GBX 893 ($11.67). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 893 ($11.67), with a volume of 304,044 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 888.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 900.35. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

In related news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, for a total transaction of £177,200 ($231,512.93). Also, insider Sandra Kelly purchased 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,988.46 ($26,115.05).

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

