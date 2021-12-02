First Bancorp Inc ME Acquires New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,784,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,962,008,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.