First Bancorp Inc ME Acquires Shares of 8,074 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.9% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 762.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,103 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 30,147 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,921 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,056,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,603,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $563,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,252 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average is $120.95.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

