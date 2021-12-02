First Bancorp Inc ME Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $253.12 billion, a PE ratio of -43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.