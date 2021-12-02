First Bancorp Inc ME Takes $401,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $86.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

