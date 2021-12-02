First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,600 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the October 31st total of 220,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 559.3 days.

Shares of FCXXF remained flat at $$13.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

