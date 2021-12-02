First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

NYSE FR opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $62.73. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,097 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.2% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,330,000 after purchasing an additional 597,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.