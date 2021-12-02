First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

NYSE FR opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $62.73. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,097 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.2% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,330,000 after purchasing an additional 597,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

