First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

First Midwest Bancorp has raised its dividend by 43.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Midwest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FMBI opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 30.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 95,202 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 43.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.