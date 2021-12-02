First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 20,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 138,841 shares.The stock last traded at $59.58 and had previously closed at $60.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

