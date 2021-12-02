First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,466 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 664,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,501 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,483,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,587,000 after buying an additional 112,159 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

