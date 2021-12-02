First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:MCEF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:MCEF) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 3,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.