First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 40.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,466,000 after buying an additional 585,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 55,663 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 193,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,587 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $9.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

