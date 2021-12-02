Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $266.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $255.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.40.

FIVE opened at $189.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.87. Five Below has a 52 week low of $153.34 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

