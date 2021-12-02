Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) CEO Acquires $24,628.00 in Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) CEO Ronald F. Dutt acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $24,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 100,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,197. The firm has a market cap of $82.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.89. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLUX. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter valued at about $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flux Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

