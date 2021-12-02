Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.11.

Shares of FLYW opened at $38.83 on Monday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $516,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,526 shares of company stock worth $4,422,533.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,163,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,596,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

