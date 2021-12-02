Focus Impact Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 7th (NASDAQ:FIACU)

Focus Impact Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FIACU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 7th. Focus Impact Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Focus Impact Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FIACU opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

