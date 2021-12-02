Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $50,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

F opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,132 shares of company stock worth $1,107,368 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

