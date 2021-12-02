ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.49

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 5611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

FORG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $18,927,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $38,930,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $5,462,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

