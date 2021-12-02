ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Gap Up to $27.49

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.49, but opened at $28.85. ForgeRock shares last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 1,408 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FORG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $17,359,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

