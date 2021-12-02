Formation Fi (FORM) Price Tops $0.0919 on Exchanges

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and $991,999.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

