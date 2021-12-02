Forterra’s (FTTRF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Forterra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

