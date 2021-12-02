Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.100 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of FOXF traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.85 and its 200-day moving average is $157.05. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $89.52 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.