Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,350 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,791,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.