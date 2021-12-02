Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $23.84 Million Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.77% of ALLETE worth $23,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 387.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,559 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in ALLETE by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in ALLETE by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALE opened at $58.82 on Thursday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 85.42%.

ALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

