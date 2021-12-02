Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 56.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136,141 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $22,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 43.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PBI opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12 and a beta of 2.54.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

