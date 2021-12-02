Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 6,542 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.99% of PJT Partners worth $19,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in PJT Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 784,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 22.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in PJT Partners by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

