FUJIFILM Holdings Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of FUJIFILM in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

OTCMKTS:FUJIY opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.16. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $91.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22.

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

