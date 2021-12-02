Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 166,629 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 166,629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000. Halliburton accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $55,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.59.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

