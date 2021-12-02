Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $233.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $247.76. The stock has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

