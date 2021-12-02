Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Amundi bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $136,006,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 87.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,434,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,869 shares of company stock valued at $7,535,149 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $162.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $169.97.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

