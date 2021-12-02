Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

NYSE LOW opened at $247.54 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.31 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

