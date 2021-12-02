Fundamentun LLC Invests $463,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

