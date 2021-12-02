Fundamentun LLC Invests $908,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of CSX by 387.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 49,814 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of CSX by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 196,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

CSX stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

