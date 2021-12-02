FunFair (FUN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $47.11 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00043455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00239510 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00086922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

